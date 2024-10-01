IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India aim to push for miraculous win after mad day of Test cricket in Kanpur

India ripped off a page from Bazball book of batting and showed how to do it better and even faster. India came out in the middle in Kanpur on Day 4 with a single-mindedness of winning and played fast to make up for the lost time. Even though India got a lead of only 52 runs, it was a huge one given the context and Bangladesh have already lost two wickets with 26 runs still left to be scored. Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Kanpur Test as India look to push for a win-