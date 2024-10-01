IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live Score: India aim to push for miraculous win after mad day of Test cricket in Kanpur

Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score: 437 runs and 18 wickets on a single day - Dinesh Karthik summed it up as Test cricket on steroids. India came out with ruthlessness and single-minded aim of winning the second Test and were successful to a huge extent and now will look to finish it on Day 5.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 01, 2024 8:56 IST
IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates
Image Source : BCCI/BCB/INDIA TV IND vs BAN 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score and Updates

Dinesh Karthik described it as a 'Test match on steroids'. It seemed like the second Test between India and Bangladesh needed steroids-like energy and rejuvenation for it to be brought to life after two days of no play in Kanpur. Hence, India literally decided to bring the house down, as they were dictating terms. Inevitable Jasprit Bumrah first helped India take the remaining seven Bangladesh wickets for just 126 runs. India came out smashing with the bat with a go-big or go-home approach as they overhauled Bangladesh's score in just 28 overs. Bangladesh have already lost two wickets in the second innings and are still 26 runs behind and India would want to restrict them to as low as possible to be able to push for a win. Follow all the live updates of the final day of Ind vs Ban Test series-

  Oct 01, 2024 8:56 AM (IST)

    Welcome to India's edition of slam-bang cricket in white clothes

    India ripped off a page from Bazball book of batting and showed how to do it better and even faster. India came out in the middle in Kanpur on Day 4 with a single-mindedness of winning and played fast to make up for the lost time. Even though India got a lead of only 52 runs, it was a huge one given the context and Bangladesh have already lost two wickets with 26 runs still left to be scored. Welcome to our live coverage of the final day of the Kanpur Test as India look to push for a win-

