IND vs BAN 2nd Test Kanpur weather report: Will rain spoil India's bid for a 2-0 series sweep?

Rohit Sharma's Indian cricket team began the home Test season in style by defeating Bangladesh in the first Test in Chennai by 280 runs. The Men in Blue bossed the proceedings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with several players raising their hands to perform for the team. Led by Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round brilliance and centuries from Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill, India registered a cakewalk win to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

India outplayed Bangladesh as they so often do with teams at home. The Men in Blue hit 376 in the first innings with Ashwin smashing a century and Ravindra Jadeja taking a fifer despite the team being at 144/6 at one stage. The hosts bowled the visitors out for just 149 with a complete bowling performance before piling up 287/4 in the second innings when Gill and Pant struck centuries.

Defending 515, Ashwin ran through the opposition team's batting line-up, taking a six-wicket haul, while Jadeja bagged three as India bowled the visitors out for 234 and registered a massive 280-run win.

The Men in Blue are gunning for a series sweep as they will look to carry their form in the second Test in Green Park, Kanpur. But the teams would have to keep an eye on the sky as a threat of rain looms large in Kanpur over the next few days. The second Test is scheduled to start from Friday, September 27 but there are chances of precipitation through the next few days in the northern city.

Kanpur weather report ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test match

According to the weather forecasting company, Accuweather, there are high chances of rain ahead and during the Test match. On September 26, i.e. on the eve of the game, there are 79% chances of rainfall with thunderstorms expected. On Day 1 of the match on September 27, the precipitation chances go up to 92% with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day.

The rain probability declines just a little to 80% on September 28 (Day 2) and then to 59% on September 29 (Day 3). The precipitation chances then fall significantly in the next two days with only 3% and 1% probability of showers on September 30 (Day 4) and October 1 (Day 5), respectively.