IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 weather report: Will rain spoil second day of match in Green Park, Kanpur?

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2 weather report: India and Bangladesh are facing each other in the second and final Test of the series in Green Park, Kanpur. The rain curtailed the first day of the match in Kanpur with only 35 overs getting bowled.

Bangladesh went to the stumps at 107/3 and are in a spot of bother after being tested by the Indian bowlers on the black soil pitch. The pitch was damp and the seamers got the juice out of it early in the innings.

They kept testing the edges of the batters but the visitors fought back with a 51-run stand between captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque. However, the rearguard was broken by spin maestro Ravi Ashwin, who got Shanto out LBW early in the second session. Only nine overs could have been bowled in the second session before the bad light stopped play and rain returned to deny any further action. But how is the weather for the second day of the match? Let's see.

Rain threat looms large on Day 2

There is a big threat of rain looming large on Day 2 of the Test match too. According to the weather forecast company, Accuweather, there is an 80% chance of precipitation on September 28, i.e., the second day of the match in Kanpur.

The mercury is expected to hover from 25 degrees to 31 degrees with thunderstorms predicted in parts of the city.

On September 27, i.e. on Day 1 of the Test, there was a 92% chance of rain and it did stand true as the heavens gate opened up multiple times to interrupt the game. The start was delayed by an hour than the scheduled time of 9:30 AM. The start of the second session was also delayed due to rain by 15 minutes, while the stumps were called nearly two hours before.

India and Bangladesh's Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed