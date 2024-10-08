Suryakumar Yadav set to equal Virat Kohli, needs just 39 runs to achieve massive T20I feat

Follow us on Image Source : AP Suryakumar Yadav blasted a 14-ball 29 in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior

India will be up against Bangladesh in the second T20I in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9 as they look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series. India won the first match rather comfortably by seven wickets and will be keen to seal the series in Delhi itself. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, who blasted a quickfire 14-ball 29 in the series opener, is nearing a huge milestone of 2,500 T20I runs going into the second game.

Surya, who has 2,461 runs to his name, needs 39 runs to get to the landmark. Having played 72 matches, Surya will be on level with Virat Kohli, who reached the milestone in 73 matches, if he gets those 39 runs in the second T20I and will become the joint-second fastest to achieve the feat.

In terms of innings, Surya will be fourth fastest as the second T20I will be his 70th innings. Babar Azam (62), Mohammad Rizwan (65) and Virat Kohli (68) achieved the same record faster than Surya. If Surya scores those 39 runs on Wednesday in Delhi, he will surpass Aaron Finch (78) to become the fourth fastest to get to 2,500 runs in terms of innings.

In the first game, Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 39 off 16 as he finished off the innings in style with 4,4 and 6. Even though none of them got big scores since the target was only 128, India will be happy with contributions from Sanju Samson and Nitish Kumar Reddy as well. While Samson played a quick 29 off 19, Reddy remained unbeaten on 16 off 15 smashing a six, on his debut.

India are likely to retain the same XI as the new faces, Mayank Yadav on debut, Reddy and Varun Chakaravarthy on return did well as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for a low score.