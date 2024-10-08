IND vs BAN 2nd T20I pitch report: How can pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi for second game?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India and Bangladesh players.

Suryakumar Yadav's new-look India will be taking on Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangladesh in the second T20I of the ongoing series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 9. The Delhi-based venue will be hosting its first International match since witnessing the ODI World Cup clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh last year in November.

The Men in Blue head into this game with a 1-0 lead, having thrashed the Bangla Tigers with ease in Gwalior a couple of days ago on October 6. Hardik Pandya's blistering finish led the hosts to an easy seven-wicket win as they chased down the 128-run target in just 11.5 overs. The win marked India's biggest T20I win in terms of balls remaining while chasing scores of 100 or more.

Now the caravan heads to the national capital with the Men in Blue yet again favourites to win the clash. So how can the pitch behave in the clash and what are the records of the venue? Let's have a look here.

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for IND vs BAN 2nd T20I in Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is not a very big venue with short boundaries. The batters generally enjoy playing at the venue with shot-making relatively easier than some other grounds. In the last IPL too, teams went on to hit totals in north of 200 eight out of 10 times. So expect some runs to flow. Notably, the venue also assists spinners. So the tweakers can also create some trouble for the batters.

Arun Jaitley Stadium - The Numbers Game

T20I records

T20Is played: 7

Matches Won Batting first: 3

Matches Won Batting second: 4

Highest Team total: 212/3 by South Africa against India

Lowest Team total: 120 by Sri Lanka against South Africa

Average 1st innings score: 163.85

Average 2nd innings score: 154.85

IPL records

Matches Played - 89

Matches Won Batting First - 42 (47.19%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 46 (51.69%)

Matches Won Winning Toss - 45 (50.56%)

Matches Won Losing Toss - 43 (48.31%)

Matches with No Result - 1 (1.12%)

Highest Team Innings - 266/7 (Sunrisers Hyderabad) vs Delhi Capitals

Lowest Team Innings - 83 (Delhi Capitals) vs Chennai Super Kings

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 187/3 (Delhi Capitals) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Squads:

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib