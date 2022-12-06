IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI, Weather Report | Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh match? Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather Report

India and Bangladesh are all set to go head to head in the second of the 3-match ODI series on the 7th of December, Tuesday. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

In the first ODI, the men in blue were defeated by Team Bangladesh by one wicket. While India will want to bounce back and save the series by registering a win, Bangladesh will want seal the series win by winning the second match.

Before we dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the Weather in Mirpur.

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very almost no possibility of rain interrupting the second ODI between India and Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very warm during the match and humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 41% to 54% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be fluctuate around 26 degrees throughout the game.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 114 ODI's played at this venue, 60 have been won by the teams chasing. 53 have been won by the team batting first. The ratio isn't huge, and toss, ultimately won't be, that big of a factor.

What are the full squads?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

