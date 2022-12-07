IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma comes to bat at No. 9 despite injury, fans laud India skipper's passion

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rohit Sharma in action

Rohit Sharma came to bat at number 9 to chase a target of 272 in the 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh on Wednesday. The Indian skipper was injured during the first innings while taking a catch and was taken to hospital for scans.

After the Indian batting lineup collapsed, the 35-year-old took onus on himself after coming back from the hospital and stepped on the field.

Rohit's passion for the game put fans into awe. Twitter got flooded with praises from fans:

Rohit Sharma's performance in previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs BAN - 51 runs (7th December 2022)

IND vs BAN - 27 runs (4th December 2022)

IND vs ENG - 17 runs (17th July 2022)

IND vs ENG - No runs scored (14th July 2022)

IND vs ENG - 76 runs (12th July 2022)

In the match that India lost by 5 runs, Rohit smashed 51 runs off 28 balls including three boundaries an five maximums. With the win Bangladesh clinched the series victory. Both teams will meet in the third ODI which will be dead rubber on the 10th of December.

