IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything about Shere Bangla National Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shere Bangla National Stadium - Pitch Report

Rohit Sharma and Company will look to come back strong against Bangladesh in the 2nd ODI, and with the series on the line, the Men in Blue would want to bring their A game in Mirpur.

Before we dive deep into the action, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the 2nd ODI game between India and Bangladesh.

Pitch Report

The first game was played at the same venue, and the batters found it really difficult to get going. Chasing 186, Bangladesh won by just one wicket, and that shows the amount of help the bowlers had, particularly the slower ones.

The average total at this venue in the first innings is around the 220 mark, which drops below 200 in the 2nd innings. Expect a repeat of what you witnessed in the 1st ODI. The batters will need to apply themselves if they want to score some runs here.

Will Toss Matter?

The pitch will be slow to begin with and it won't change much throughout the course of the game. Whichever team wins the toss, might want to have a target in front of them. Toss won't make much difference.

Also Read: IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI, Weather Report | Will rain play spoilsport? Know all details

Basic Stats

Total matches: 114

Matches won batting first: 53

Matches won bowling first: 60

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 228

Average 2nd Inns scores: 197

Score Stats

The highest total recorded: 370/4 (50 Ov) by IND vs BAN

The lowest total recorded: 58/10 (17.4 Ov) by BAN vs IND

The highest score chased: 330/4 (47.5 Ov) by IND vs PAK

The lowest score defended: 105/10 (25.3 Ov) by IND vs BAN

Full Squads

India Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh Squad

Latest Cricket News