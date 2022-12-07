IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Mehidy Hasan scripts history, becomes 2nd batter in world to smash century at number 8

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mehidy Hasan in action

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz scripted history by smashing his maiden ton in the second ODI of the three-match series against India on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old became only the second batter across the world to score a century in the ODI format at number 8. The first batter to reach the milestone is Ireland's Simi Singh, who hit 100 runs off 91 balls against South Africa in 2021.

In Bangladesh's innings, Hasan hit a century off just 83 deliveries including eight boundaries and four maximums at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

In his ODI career which started in the year 2017, Mehidy has played 66 matches and has scored 753 runs with a batting average of 23.53.

Out of the 753 runs scored, Miraz's best performance with the bat came in the year 2022.

Here's a look at his previous 5 innings:

BAN vs IND (7th December 2022) - 100 runs

BAN vs IND (4th December 2022) - 38 runs

BAN vs ZIM (10th August 2022) - 14 runs

BAN vs ZIM (7th August 2022) - 15 runs

BAN vs ZIM (5th August 2022) - Did not bat

India lost the first ODI by one wicket. The third ODI is scheduled to be played on the 10th of December.

Earlier in the match, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. They set a target of 272 runs.

India Playing XI: Playing: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh Playing XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

