IND vs BAN 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI in India?

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: The Indian Cricket team is all set to lock horns against the Bangladesh team in their home for the second ODI. After suffering a nail-biting 1 wicket loss in the first ODI, the Men in Blue will look to bounce back in the second outing to stay alive in the series. Before the action begins, here are all the details of the live streaming of the match.

When will the 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh will be held on Wednesday, December 7.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

When will the 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh start?

The 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh in India?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on the SonyLiv app and Sony Sports Network.

The Indian team gave the target of 187 runs in the first ODI but failed to defend it as Mehidy Hasan inspired Bangladesh to cross the victory line.

Bangladesh ODI squad:

Litton Das (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Nurul Hasan

India ODI squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

