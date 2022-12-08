IND vs BAN 2022: Why is Shubman Gill being ignored for World Cup squad?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shubman Gill in New Zealand

IND vs BAN 2022: India's road to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup hasn't started very well. The Indian team has lost two consecutive ODI series after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup. They first lost to New Zealand by a margin of 1-0 and now, they have ended up losing to Bangladesh by 2-0 with one match more to be played. At this point, no cricket expert or fan can predict the route that the Indian team management is trying to take.

Great things were expected out of Dravid and Rohit Sharma, but as of now, nothing seems to be going India's way. They still do not have a fixed team and the regular trend of chopping and changing the team is costing the team. It is safe to that Bangladesh are a relatively weaker side as far as India are concerned. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul playing, one does not expect the men in blue to lose two consecutive series, one being against Bangladesh. Amid everything that has been happening in and around the Indian cricket team, one question arises, why is Shubman Gill being ignored? nobody knows the answer to this question and make no mistake, even Rahul Dravid seems confused.

ALSO READ | Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing to go past Virat Kohli & Viv Richards in 'THIS' record

Gill has been consistently performing in all the limited chances that he has managed to earn for himself. It was Gill and his heroics in this year's IPL that helped Gujarat Titans win the title. Gill who made his ODI debut for India in 2019 has played a total of 15 matches. He has scored 687* runs so far at a staggering average of 57.25 and has 1 century and 4 half-centuries to his name. There is no doubt about the fact, that not only the T20Is, but India's template of playing the ODIs is also pretty outdated and it needs a total revamp. The Indian team management has been denying chances to deserving players who have been consistent and now the netizens are fuming over how the management is managing consistent performers keeping the World Cup in sight.

Latest Cricket News