IND vs BAN 2022: Big blow to Bangladesh, star player ruled out of 1st ODI against India

IND vs BAN 2022: Bangladesh and India are set to lock horns against each other in an ODI and a Test series. The Bangladesh team will host India for three ODIs and two Tests beginning on 4th December 2022. But before the series begins, Bangladesh have been dealt with a major blow.

According to Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief selector Minhazul Abedin, star pacer Taskin Ahmed has been ruled out of the opening ODI against India on 4th December. Taskin is ruled out from the opening game of the ODIs as his back pain recurred," BCB's Minhajul told Cricbuzz on Thursday. "We will be seeing his progress before taking further decisions regarding his participation," he added. Ahmed has been Bangladesh's backbone in the bowling department and is in fiery touch in recent times.

Image Source : GETTYTamim Iqbal out of 1st ODI

Tamim Iqbal's availability under clouds

Apart from Taskin's injury, the team's ODI captain Tamim Iqbal availability for the ODI series against India is under the clouds. Iqbal sustained a groin injury in the warm-up game at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on November 30 and has undertaken scans. "We are waiting for Tamim's scan report. He had a groin injury and the physician asked him to have a scan to take a decision about his availability," Minhajul added.

The series between India and Bangladesh will mark the beginning of the preparation for both teams for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The conditions in Bangladesh match that of India, where the 2023 World Cup will be held and both will want to fill the missing pieces in their puzzle from now onwards. The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played on 4th December in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

India's squad for Bangladesh Tests:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Srikar Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

