IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill with his maiden Test ton achieves 'THIS' rare feat

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Youngster Shubman Gill has had a stellar run this year. He had always been in team India's scheme of things but owing to his inconsistency in the recent past, the Punjab-based batsman finds himself on the bench on most of the occasions, but he has plenty of reasons to remember this year. Gill scored his maiden Test and ODI centuries this year. He scored a gritty ton against Zimbabwe in the ODIs and the ongoing Test match between Bangladesh and India, Gill has ended up scoring his maiden Test ton.

Against Bangladesh, Gill scored 110 off 152 deliveries in Chattogram. This is his maiden Test century, but with this Gill has also breached a landmark that no other Indian Test opener could do in the year 2022. With his maiden century, Shubman Gill has become the first and as of now the only Indian opener to score a Test ton in the year 2022.

The Indian opener put up a show with his compatriot Cheteshwar Pujara and registered a stand of 113 odd runs after Indian captain KL Rahul perished. Gill who could score only 20 runs in the first innings, scored a gritty 110. In the process, Gill struck 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. Shubman who made his Test debut for India in the year 2020 has played 12 Test matches so far. He has scored 709 runs at an average of 33.76. The Punjab-based batsman so far has registered a strike rate of 58.99 and has hit 4 half centuries and 1 century so far.

Bangladesh XI: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

India XI: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

