IND vs BAN, 1st Test | Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara run riot as India hammer Bangla Tigers on Day 3

Powered by Shubman Gill's maiden Test century and Cheteshwar Pujara's 19th Test 100, the Indian Test outfit slammed Bangladesh to the mat and dominated Day 3 of the first game.

Gill slammed 110 off 152. and Puajara slammed 102 off 130 deliveries, which was also his fastest Test ton. The fact that Pujara, who is known for his cautious approach, hit his fastest Test ton speaks volumes of the kind of day Bangladesh had.

India declared their innings at 258-2 and invited Bangladesh to bat, handing them a target of 513, which to be brutally honest, looks way out of Bangladesh's reach. The day ended on a positive note for Bangladesh as they did not lose any wickets and put on 41 runs on board.

One decision though. that surprised many was to hold out Kuldeep Yadav till after the 10th over.

The game on day four will come down to Bangladesh's resolve and if they can really hold on and force the game to go on till the last day.

