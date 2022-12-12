WATCH VIDEO: Rishabh Pant is going big in nets as team India grind hard ahead of series opener

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India in training nets

IND vs BAN, 1st Test: India's white-ball games for this year are done & dusted. It is now time for Test cricket to come into the spotlight and India will start the last leg of the World Test Championship with the two-match Test series that they are scheduled to play against Bangladesh. India suffered an ODI series loss at the hands of the Bangla tigers by a margin of 2-1 and they will look to settle the scores as the action in Test cricket resumes.

India have plenty of problems at their disposal as far as their Test team is concerned. Their stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja miss out. Rohit Sharma sustained an injury to his left thumb, whereas Mohammad Shami injured his shoulders when India were gearing up for the ODI matches. India have roped in a few replacements such as Jaydev Undakat, Abhimanyu Eswaran, Navdeep Saini, and Saurabh Kumar as their replacements. The first Test match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Before the crucial Test match, the Indian team started with their practice sessions and they are gearing up for the first contest.

The Indian team will be led by KL Rahul in Rohit Sharma's absence. A couple of injury blows to the Indian cricket team will certainly test their bench and it will give a few individuals ample amount of chance to prove themselves in the longest format of the game.

WATCH RISHABH PANT BATTING

Schedule of the Test series:

December 14, 2022- December 18, 2022: 1st Test (Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram)

December 22, 2022- December 26, 2022: 2nd Test (Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka)

Team India's squad: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

