IND vs BAN 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Ravindra Jadeja's feat, eyes Kapil Dev's HUGE record

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ashwin surpasses Jadeja

IND vs BAN 1st Test: The Indian cricket team on Wednesday smashed 404 runs in the first innings of the first Test match against Bangladesh. The Indian team batted till the second session on Day 2 and exploited the spin-friendly surface. For the Men in Blue, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravichandran Ashwin scored the fifties and helped India cross the 400-run mark. In his 58-run outing, Ashwin has surpassed Ravindra Jadeja's feat in Test cricket. The bowling all-rounder now stands behind the legendary Kapil Dev in a special record tally.

Ashwin walked out to bat at No.8 when India were 278/6. He joined Shreyas Iyer at the end of Day 1 and carried India's charge when Iyer got out in the morning of the second day. Ashwin scored his 13th Test fifty and 9th while batting at No.8. He has now pipped Jadeja in the list of most fifties while batting at six down in Test cricket. Jadeja has 8 fifties at this position. The 36-year-old is now only behind India's former captain Kapil Dev in the list of Indian cricketers with the most fifties batting at No.8 in Tests. The 1983 World Cup winnings captain has scored 13 fifties batting at this position.

The Indian cricket team are looking to continue their unbeaten run in Test cricket against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue are also in the hunt for the World Test Championship 2023 final spot. India are currently placed fourth of the WTC points table and will need to win their remaining Test matches to qualify for the summit clash without being dependent on other results. India will play the second test on December 22 in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Men in Blue will face Australia in a four-match Test series at home in 2023.

Latest Cricket News