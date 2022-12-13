Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh online, on TV?

India and Bangladesh are set to face each other in the 1st Test of the series on Wednesday. Earlier, Bangladesh clinched the T20I series by winning the first two matches.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the series.

Here are all the live streaming details for India vs Bangladesh 1st Test:

When will the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will be held on the 14th of December, Wednesday.

Where will the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will take place at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

When will the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh start?

The 1st Test between India and Bangladesh will start at 9:00 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh on TV?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st Test between India and Bangladesh online?

Live streaming of the 1st Test between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app

India

KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Kona Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanta, Rejaul Rahaman Raja, Zakir Hasan (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali

