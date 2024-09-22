Sunday, September 22, 2024
     
IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: India bid for big win as struggling Bangladesh need magic

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: After three days in the India vs Bangladesh 1st Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the hosts are absolutely on top of things. India need six wickets to start their home season with a bang. Follow for the latest updates and scorecard of the game.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: September 22, 2024 8:30 IST
IND vs BAN 1st Test day 4 live updates
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN 1st Test live

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: India bid for big win as struggling Bangladesh need magic

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: India boss the proceedings of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After the end of the third day of the Chepauk Test, Rohit Shama's Indian team need six more wickets to take a 1-0 lead, while the Bangla Tigers have to pull out some magic from their armoury as they still need 357 more runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's team responded better in the second innings and were 158/4 at stumps on Day 3, a significant improvement from their previous outing when they were bowled out for 149. Shanto went unbeaten with veteran Shakib Al Hasan. But the Indian bowlers would be eager to end the resistance. Ravichandran Ashwin has grabbed three wickets so far, while Jasprit Bumrah has one to his name. India now look for a big win.

Match Scorecard

 

