IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: India bid for big win as struggling Bangladesh need magic

IND vs BAN 1st Test, Day 4 Live updates: India boss the proceedings of the first Test match against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After the end of the third day of the Chepauk Test, Rohit Shama's Indian team need six more wickets to take a 1-0 lead, while the Bangla Tigers have to pull out some magic from their armoury as they still need 357 more runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's team responded better in the second innings and were 158/4 at stumps on Day 3, a significant improvement from their previous outing when they were bowled out for 149. Shanto went unbeaten with veteran Shakib Al Hasan. But the Indian bowlers would be eager to end the resistance. Ravichandran Ashwin has grabbed three wickets so far, while Jasprit Bumrah has one to his name. India now look for a big win.

