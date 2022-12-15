IND vs BAN, 1st Test | Kuldeep Yadav dismantles Bangladesh; IND on top at end of Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh ended the day at 133/8

Riding on Kuldeep Yadav's heroic day out, India reduced Bangladesh to 133/8 at the end of Day 2 of the 1st Test.

To begin with, Kuldeep Yadav smashed 40 runs with the bat and then returned with the ball to scalp out four Bangladeshi batters including skipper Shakib-al-Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Coming into bowl in the 25th over, the left-arm wrist spinner struck off his second ball as he flummoxed the Bangladesh batters with his wrong ones to end the day with figures of 10-3-33-4, a performance that is certain to regain his confidence.

"I was a bit nervous, I was very lucky to get the first wicket in the first over. Got the momentum back. After a couple of overs, I started feeling well, mixed my pace and variations, tried both the angles - over the wicket and round the wicket," Kuldeep said.

He further said that he didn't face any issues while batting.

"I didn't face any discomfort while batting. I thought it'll be good for batting. When you're a wrist-spinner bowling with the Kookaburra ball, you'll definitely get turn and bounce on such wickets," he added.

Ashwin too, needs a special mention as the all-rounder brought up yet another crucial fifty for the team, slamming 58 off 113 deliveries. Mohammed Siraj (3/14) rattled the Bangladesh top order with three wickets before Kuldeep Yadav (4/33) joined the party with four wickets as India put Bangladesh on the mat.

Also Read: Here's looking at Rohit Sharma's limited overs record in SENA countries

Brief Score:

India's 1st Innings : 404 all out in 133 overs

Bangladesh 1st innings: 133 for 8 in 43 overs*

Latest Cricket News