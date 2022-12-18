IND vs BAN 1st Test: KL Rahul opens on Rohit Sharma's availability for second Test in Dhaka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul opens on Rohit Sharma's availability

IND vs BAN 1st Test: KL Rahul led Indian cricket team defeated Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in the first Test in Chattogram by 188 runs. The Indian team, who is facing a few injury issues were without their regular skipper Rohit Sharma in the Test match but managed to grab a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. It is not clear that Sharma, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a thumb injury, will be available for the second Test in Dhaka. However, the stand-in skipper KL Rahul has provided an update on Sharma.

KL Rahul opened on his opening partner Sharma in the post-match press conference. The 30-year-old Rahul stated that Sharma's availability can be known within one or two days. "We may be able to know about Rohit in the next day or two. Even, I am not aware of it," Rahul said in the post-presser on Sunday. Notably, there are reports that Sharma went for rehabilitation and is on road to recover on time before the second Test starts on 22nd December. Sharma got injured while fielding in the second ODI against Bangladesh. He was ruled out of the third ODI and was rested for the first Test as he went to Mumbai for a specialist consultation.

Rahul praises team effort for 1st Test win

Notably, KL Rahul praised the complete team effort for their win against Bangladesh in the 1st Test. Rahul said that the team did well in both departments. Everything stood for us. The players batted well and bowled well. We fielded nicely and took most of the catches that came our way. This is how you win Test matches. Only a couple of players cannot win matches," Rahul said.

He added that the bowling unit was on spot in the match as they exploited the little assistance on track and helped in getting 20 wickets. "Kuldeep and Siraj bowled well in the first innings but they got support from others as well. Later in the second innings, Axar bowled well and Kuldeep and Ashwin kept putting pressure. Umesh and Siraj kept it tight and bowled good spells and beat the bat many times. Everybody did well and this was what we wanted to do," Rahul added.

Kuldeep brought different variety for us- Rahul

Kuldeep Yadav, who made a Test return after 22 months, scalped 8 wickets in the match (5 in the first and 3 in the second innings). KL Rahul also praised left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for adding variety to the Indian lineup. "There was not much (on offer on the pitch) for spinners and Ashwin also felt the same. But Kuldeep brought a different variety to the game and that is why we played Kuldeep on a surface like this," Rahul said.

India outclassed Bangladesh in the first Test as they bowled them out for 324 runs while defending 513 runs in the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The Men in Blue scored 404 in the first innings and bowled Bangladesh out for 150. With a lead of 254 in the bank, India took an expressive approach especially after the openers got set and scored 258/2 in the second innings. Kuldeep Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match.

