IND vs BAN 1st Test: Donald issues apology over 'ugly' incident with Dravid; Indian coach reacts | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs BAN 1st Test: The Indian cricket Team and the Bangladesh side are having a go at each other in the two-match Test series. Both sides are giving it their all as Bangladesh are looking for a first Test win against India, while the Men in Blue are looking to improve their chances of a WTC final berth. However, the coaches of both teams have been involved in a throwback exchange during India's tour of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's bowling coach Allan Donald has issued an apology to the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid for an incident during an ODI between India and South Africa in 1997 in Durban. Donald had sledged Dravid during a tri-nation series match in 1997. Donald said that he would like to say sorry to Dravid for the ugly incident during the match. "There was one ugly incident in Durban when I talk about. Dravid and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul Dravid. I would love to sit with Rahul and go out for a dinner and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually. But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a great guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening, I would love to have a night out with you," Donald said in an interview on Sony Sports Network.

Dravid gives reaction

Notably, the Indian head coach was shown the video of Donald apologising to him. Dravid was asked whether he would like to go to dinner with his former rival player. Dravid said, "Absolutely Yes. I am looking forward to it, especially if he is paying," Dravid said jokingly. Notably, the Indian coach also said that Donald does not need to apologise for the incident as such things are 'part and parcel' of the game.

The incident dates 25 years back to 1997 when India, South Africa and Zimbabwe were playing a tri-nation series. India and South Africa played in a rain intervened final of the series. The match could not be held on the scheduled day and was played on the reserve day as the Proteas scored 278/8. The rain gods poured once again and India was given a revised target of 252 in 40 overs. Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar took the attack to the Proteas bowlers and Dravid was the aggressor of the two.

