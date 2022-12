Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pujara smashes his fastest 100

IND vs BAN 1st Test: India's veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Friday smashed his fastest hundred in Test cricket as India continued their dominance in the 1st Test. The Indian No.3 smashed a Test ton almost after four years. Notably, Pujara had last scored a Test ton on 3rd January 2019 against Australia. Pujara's ton came against Bangladesh came in 130 balls, which is his fastest ever.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News