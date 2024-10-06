IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh look for strong start in powerplay; Mayank in focus for India

Openers Litton Das and Parvez Emom are out in the middle to begin Bangladesh's innings.
Arsheep Singh to bowl the first innings for India.
The game is on...
We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the wicket will change later on. Always a great feeling coming back home and playing in home conditions. We are really excited for that. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. The energy is great and most importantly, theguys are keen to learn. That's a great thing. (On the stadium) Looks beautiful, the crowd here looks lovely, very excited to play here. Guys who are missing out are Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh.
Most T20Is missed between two appearances for India
Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.
Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and India elect to bowl first.
Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy are set for debut.
Harshit Rana and Tilak Varma miss out for India.
Two debutants are confirmed for India.
The 22-year-old fast Mayank Yadav received his first international cap along with the batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy. Uncapped Harshit Rana is on the bench.
Two Delhi fast bowlers Manyank Yadav and Harshit Rana are in contention for their first international match today. The right-arm pacers are likely to partner Arshdeep Singh in the three-match pace attack for India today.
"I did not play Mayank yadav in the nets," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pe-match press conference. "But I have seen what he has done, what potential he has and what difference he can make for the team. So, it is good to see him here. He has the extra pace, and is an X factor."
India dominate a head-to-head record against Bangladesh with 13 wins in 14 T20I games so far and are clear favourites to win in Gwalior today.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana.
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon.
Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the first T20I game between India and Bangladesh.
India host Bangladesh in the opening match of the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday. Gwalior is hosting its first T20I game in the last 14 overs the venue New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium is making its debut in international cricket today.
