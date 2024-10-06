Sunday, October 06, 2024
     
  IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh look for strong start in powerplay; Mayank in focus for India
IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh look for strong start in powerplay; Mayank in focus for India

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will return to action after a thumping 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh. The majority of the senior players are rested but the likes of Hardik Pandya and Abhishek Sharma return to the T20I setup.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2024 19:03 IST
IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates
Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates

IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates and Highlights

India cricket team is set to host Bangladesh in the first T20I game of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday. After a dominant 2-0 Test series win, India will look for a similar performance in the T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav returns to lead the team alongside regular faces Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Arshdeep Singh.

India vs Bangladesh Live Scorecard

Live updates :IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score and Match Updates

  • Oct 06, 2024 7:03 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Score: Bangladesh innings begins

    Openers Litton Das and Parvez Emom are out in the middle to begin Bangladesh's innings.

    Arsheep Singh to bowl the first innings for India.

    The game is on...

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:56 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Suryakumar Yadav says...

    We'll look to bowl first. Looks humid, don't think the wicket will change later on. Always a great feeling coming back home and playing in home conditions. We are really excited for that. There's a lot of talent involved in the group. The energy is great and most importantly, theguys are keen to learn. That's a great thing. (On the stadium) Looks beautiful, the crowd here looks lovely, very excited to play here. Guys who are missing out are Tilak Varma, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana and Jitesh.

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Varun Chakravarthy returns to T20Is after 86 days

    Most T20Is missed between two appearances for India

    1. 104 matches - Khaleel Ahmed (2019-24)
    2. 86 matches - Varun Chakravarthy (2021-24)
    3. 73 matches - Sanju Samson (2015-20)
    4. 70 matches - Shivam Dube (2020-23)
  • Oct 06, 2024 6:39 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Bangladesh Playing XI announced

    Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

     

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: India Playing XI announced

    India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav.

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:31 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: India win toss

    Suryakumar Yadav wins the toss and India elect to bowl first. 

    Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy are set for debut.

    Harshit Rana and Tilak Varma miss out for India. 

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Nitish Reddy and Mayank Yadav set for debut

    Two debutants are confirmed for India. 

    The 22-year-old fast Mayank Yadav received his first international cap along with the batting all-rounder Nitish Reddy. Uncapped Harshit Rana is on the bench. 

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:16 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Debut for Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana?

    Two Delhi fast bowlers Manyank Yadav and Harshit Rana are in contention for their first international match today. The right-arm pacers are likely to partner Arshdeep Singh in the three-match pace attack for India today. 

    "I did not play Mayank yadav in the nets," Suryakumar Yadav said in the pe-match press conference. "But I have seen what he has done, what potential he has and what difference he can make for the team. So, it is good to see him here. He has the extra pace, and is an X factor."

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:13 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Head-to-Head record

    India dominate a head-to-head record against Bangladesh with 13 wins in 14 T20I games so far and are clear favourites to win in Gwalior today. 

  • Oct 06, 2024 6:11 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Squads

    India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana.

    Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon.

  • Oct 06, 2024 5:28 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    IND vs BAN, 1st T20I Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of the first T20I game between India and Bangladesh.

    India host Bangladesh in the opening match of the three-match T20I series starting on Sunday. Gwalior is hosting its first T20I game in the last 14 overs the venue New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium is making its debut in international cricket today.

    So, stay tuned to receive live scores, regular match updates and highlights here. 

