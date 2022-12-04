IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan & Shreyas Iyer eye new career milestones

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New records in store for Kohli, Iyer & Dhawan?

IND vs BAN, 1st ODI: After team India's semi-final debacle against England in the T20 World Cup, the men in blue are eyeing another ICC event which will take place in 2023. Team India's road to the One Day International (ODI) World Cup starts today and they are taking on Bangladesh. This will be a three-match ODI series and will give the Indian team ample amount of time to start their preparations in the right direction. Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian team and their stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have returned.

The Indian team suffered a 1-0 loss against New Zealand, but with Rohit Sharma having the reins of this full-strength Indian team, they will look to change things around pretty quickly. The first One Day International will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. It is not only the entire team that is eyeing a series victory. A few players such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shreyas Iyer are eyeing new achievements in their ODI cricket careers.

Fastest to 1500 ODI runs, feat Shreyas Iyer

Image Source : APShreyas Iyer in action

So far so good, the Kolkata Knight Riders skipper has been stellar in the Indian blues this year and is making a strong case for himself as far as the ODI team for the upcoming World Cup is concerned. He has been getting runs very consistently and is certainly threatening Suryakumar Yadav for the number 4 spot. In the process, he is on the verge of registering a personal milestone for himself. In 32 ODI innings, Shreyas Iyer has scored 1428 runs. In the Bangladesh series, if Iyer can get 72 runs, he will surpass his compatriot KL Rahul's record of taking 36 innings to reach 1500 ODI runs.

The 'Virat Record'

Image Source : APVirat Kohli training

The return of the modern-day legend, Virat Kohli. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper will return to the ODI setup after a long gap of four and a half months. Virat's prowess with the bat in his hands is such that he has created many milestones and when he walks out to bat against Bangladesh, he will eye yet another milestone. Kohli currently is the sixth-highest run-getter in ODIs. He has scored 12,344 runs in 253 innings. If Kohli adds 307 more runs to his tally, he will race ahead of Mahela Jayawardene's 12650 runs to become the 5th highest run-getter in ODI cricket.

Can Shikhar Dhawan become the player with the most fours in ODIs this year?

Image Source : APShikhar Dhawan against New Zealand

The Punjab Kings captain only plays the ODI format these days and has led the ODI team for quite sometime now. He hasn't missed a single ODI this year and has performed pretty consistently. With Rohit Sharma returning he will be free of his captaincy duties and can solely concentrate on his batting. Slowly & steadily, Dhawan is inching towards a very peculiar record. The left-handed batter can become the player with the most fours in ODIs this year. In 19 ODI games that he has played so far this year, Dhawan has hit 77 fours and he needs 22 more. If he achieves this feat, he will go past South Africa's women's cricketer Laura Wolvaardt. Laura has hit 98 fours in 18 matches.

