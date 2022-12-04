IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan powers Bangladesh to thrilling win over India in Dhaka

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Mehidy Hasan on Sunday, guided Bangladesh to defeat India in the first ODI of the three-match series. The match witnessed a low-scoring thriller at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka but Bangladesh emerged victorious by 1 wicket.

The Men in Blue were invited to bat first on a slow surface. Riding on KL Rahul's 73-run knock, India finished on 186 as Shakib Al Hasan and co. displayed their class. Even though the pitch was slow, the target did not seem large.

In reply, Bangladesh rode on skipper Litton Das's 41 to stay in the hunt. But the young Indian bowling lineup had their plans set and kept chipping in with wickets at regular intervals and the home team was 136/9 in the 40th over. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz produced a sensational 39-ball 38-run cameo and turned the tables powering Bangladesh to victory with four overs to spare.

Mohammed Siraj (3/32) was the most successful bowler for India, while Washington Sundar (2/17) and debutant Kuldeep Sen (2/37) claimed two wickets each, and Shardul Thakur (1/21) and Deepak Chahar (1/32) accounted for one wicket each.

For Bangladesh, left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan (5/36) was the star bowler and Ebadot Hossain (4/47) also made a big contribution.

