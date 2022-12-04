IND vs BAN 1st ODI: Rishabh Pant released from ODIs, Kuldeep Sen debuts as India take on Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kuldeep gets debut cap, Pant out of ODI series

IND vs BAN 1st ODI: As India take on Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, the Indian team has made a series of changes in their team. Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen has received his ODI debut cap and is set to feature in the first match on Sunday. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad due to niggle.

Confirming the developments ahead of the first match, BCCI tweeted, "A special moment! Congratulations to Kuldeep Sen as he is set to make his India debut! He receives his Team India cap from the hands of captain Rohit Sharma." The board also confirmed Pant's release. "In consultation with the BCCI Medical Team, Rishabh Pant has been released from the ODI squad. He will join the team ahead of the Test series. No replacement has been sought," BCCI tweeted.

