IND vs AUS: What is highest chase in Test history as Australia set daunting target for India in WTC Final?

IND vs AUS: India and Australia are locking horns in the World Test Championship final. Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia are eying for their first Test Championship and the mighty Aussies have troubled India. They dominated the contest throughout the first three innings and kept India on the back foot. Meanwhile, they have asked India to chase 444 in the fourth innings to lift the Test mace.

What is the highest Test total chased in history

In the history of Test cricket, only four times a target of more than 400 runs has been chased. India has also been part of an over-400 chase once. Notably, the highest total ever chased in Test history is 418, which was done by West Indies in 2003. The Windies chased down the record target against Australia at St John's Ramnaresh Sarwan and Shivnarine Chanderpaul smoked centuries.

Highest targets chased in Test cricket:

418 - West Indies against Australia in May 2003

414 - South Africa against Australia in December 2008

404 - Australia against England in July 1948

403 - India against West Indies in April 1976

Meanwhile, India need to break another record if they have to win this match. The highest target chased at The Oval is 263. The English team hunted down this record against Australia in 1902. India's highest target chased at this venue is 173 against England in 1971.

Highest targets chased at The Oval:

263 - England against Australia in August 1902

253 - West Indies against England in August 1963

242 - Australia against England in August 1972

225 - West Indies against England in August 1988

204 - England against South Africa in August 1994

