IND vs AUS WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma break MS Dhoni's record in ICC finals as India face Australia

IND vs AUS WTC Final: India's iconic players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have shattered former captain MS Dhoni's record in the ICC finals. India face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship 2023 as they look to end their wait for an ICC title. India's captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first at the green surface at The Oval.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have surpassed MS Dhoni in the most number of ICC finals played by the Indian players. Before this game, all these three players were levelled with 5 finals but Kohli and Sharma are featuring in their 6th ICC summit clash in the India vs Australia WTC Final. Notably, Yuvraj Singh leads the tally of most number of ICC finals played by Indians. Singh has played 7 ICC finals.

Meanwhile, Kohli has also surpassed Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar in another big feat. The WTC Final is Kohli's 16th ICC Knockout match appearance and he has gone past Dhoni and Tendulkar's tally of 15 knockout games. Notably, in this list, Ricky Ponting stands on first with 18 such matches followed by India's Yuvraj Singh, who has 17 knockout games to his name.

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

