IND vs AUS WTC Final: Virat Kohli on verge of creating historic records; Sachin, Dravid's feats under threat

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: India and Australia are all set to fight against each other in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval on June 7. While India are looking to end their ICC title drought, Australia are aiming to bag their second World crown after being victorious in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, there will be big players who can decide the course of this game and one such player is India's Virat Kohli.

The former Indian captain Kohli will be eyeing to help his team get over the line and bag the Test glory home. He is also set to create historic milestones. The 34-year-old Kohli is set to surpass Indian Legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni.

Most runs by any player in ICC knockouts

Kohli is eyeing a major record to his name in ICC knockouts. He has scored 620 runs in 15 knockout matches in ICC and is behind Sachin and Ricky Ponting on this list. Sachin has 657 runs in 15 knockout innings, whereas Ponting has amassed 731 runs in 18 outings.

Kohli set to become the second batter to achieve this record

Kohli is also on course to become only the second batter ever to hit over 5000 runs against Australia in International Cricket. Only Sachin Tendulkar has made more than 5000 runs against the Aussies. Tendulkar has scored 6707 runs. Meanwhile, Kohli is second on the list and has made 4945 runs against his favourite opponents in all formats of cricket. He needs another 55 runs to achieve the feat.

Virat is on road to score 2000 Test runs vs Australia

Apart from having the International record in his sight, the Indian star also is also looking to score 2000 runs vs Australia in Test cricket. Kohli currently has 1979 runs and 21 more runs will take him to 2000 Test runs vs Australia. He will be the second active Indian player after Cheteshwar Pujara to achieve the feat.

Virat set to become leading Indian run scorer in England

Kohli is also eyeing a record to become the leading Indian run-scorer in International cricket in England. The Indian stalwart currently has 2574 runs to his name and is third on the list. Ahead of him, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar occupy the first and second spots with 2645 runs and 2626 runs. Another 53 runs and he will go past Tendulkar and another 72 runs will make him the leading Indian run-scorer in the country.

Most knockout matches

The former Indian captain is also eyeing another big record in ICC knockouts. Kohli has played 15 ICC knockout matches and is tied with MS Dhoni and Sachin. He will go past these players when he takes the field vs Australia in the WTC Final. The most ICC knockout games have been played by Ricky Ponting - 18.

