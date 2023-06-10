IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane lead India's fightback, WTC Final set for fascinating end

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli with his cover drive

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's India displayed another act of survival as Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane led their team's fightback in the chase in World Test Championship final. After being handed with a record target of 444, the Men in Blue ended Day 4 of the final at 164/3, losing the top three after promising starts. Kohli and Rahane are unbeaten at 44 and 20 respectively as India need another 280 runs to win the final.

The Men in Blue made a strong start to their chase with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill yet again looking good. While Rohit kept finding timing and gaps, Gill's classy strokes set a platform for India to capitalise. But before India could take the benefit more from the opening stand, Scott Boland broke it with the help of stunning diving catch from Cameron Green at gully. India kept the positive approach going but both Sharma and Pujara fell in quick successions for Kohli and Rahane to rebuild.

The duo took charge when India were 93/3 and stitched a 71-run unbeaten stand for the 4th wicket. Gill lost his wicket in a controversial fashion to Boland as Green made a blinder effort at gully on stroke of Tea when India were at 41. Rohit and Pujara kept going but the former fell on a sweep to Nathan Lyon, while Pujara played an uppercut to be caught behind off Cummins.

Australia toil India hard in the batting

The Day 4 pitch did not had demons and it was displayed both in India and Australia's batting on the day. The Aussies were cautious in the first session and added only 78, while losing two wickets. But thereafter, they went at quicker pace, with Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey adding 97 runs in second session. After Starc fell on 41, Cummins came out to bat but with his departure to Mohammed Shami, Aussies declared on 270/8, setting a target of 444 for India.

