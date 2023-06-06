IND vs AUS: WTC Match Prediction - Who will win India vs Australia WTC Final, Top Performers, pitch & weather

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's captain Rohit Sharma and Australian counterpart Pat Cummins

IND vs AUS: WTC Final Match Prediction - Rohit Sharma's India and Pat Cummins-led Australia are in the territory where the winner takes all and the other loses all. After 2 years of intense competition and some nail-biting Test matches, both India and Australia will square off against each other in the ultimate Test of the second edition of the World Test Championship - The Final. Let's see how these two will fare against each other over the five days of high-octane action.

Last chance for big players from both teams

This could potentially be the one final time that many of the big players from these two teams are playing a WTC final. The next edition will be two years down and with some senior players only growing elder, there is less chance of most of these playing in the Test final again. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner, and Nathan Lyon are all above 33 and there is no surety that both the teams will play the next WTC final too.

India face a selection dilemma

India are facing a selection dilemma over a few spots in their team. Kishan or Bharat is one big debate, whereas going with a four-one bowling attack or a three-two bowling unit; is another thing the Indian think tank has to decide upon. Rohit has stated that he wants all the 15 players to be ready for the final and a call on selection will be taken on the game day.

Meanwhile, Australia have a much more settled unit. The ruling out of Josh Hazlewood has made Soctt Boland set to make his way into the playing XI. They will also see David Warner coming into the team after missing the last two Tests vs India. But he is struggling for runs in Test cricket. Travis Head should come into the team in the middle order as well.

Pitch and weather

This will be the first Test match being held at The Oval in the month of June in its long 143-year history. The surface looked green on the eve of the match but the grass is expected to be trimmed going into day 1

The weather is clear on the first three days of the match. Meanwhile, there are chances of rain coming down on the 4th and 5th days and also on the reserve day.

Best batter Prediction: Steve Smith can be a batter to watch out for. He has scored 391 runs in Test cricket at The Oval and has two tons in five innings here. Smith averages a whopping 97.75.

Best bowler Prediction: Mohammed Shami can be a bowler to watch out for. The English tracks generally favours pacers and the Oval pitch curator has also stated that there will be bounce on the surface. Shami will be crucial for India.

Match winner Prediction: India

