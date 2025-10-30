IND vs AUS Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal Live Updates: India will take on Australia in the second semi-final of the ongoing Women's World Cup. South Africa did it a day ago against England, can India do it against the defending champions and the unbeaten Australian team, who have already been given a ticket to the final? Australia are the trendsetter, no doubt, but they haven't been the marauding Aussie side of the World Cups in the past. They have shown a few chinks in the armour, but do the Indian team, without their second-highest run-getter, have enough power and strength to stop the Australian juggernaut? We shall find it out by the end of the day. Follow all the live updates of the second semifinal between India and Australia women-
Live IND-W vs AUS-W, World Cup semifinal Live Score: Australia opt to bat first; Shafali Verma returns for India
India vs Australia Live: India haven't been at their best in the ongoing Women's World Cup and Australia, the defending champions and the trendsetters, will test the hosts' strength, quality and depth. Can India do a repeat of 2017? Or will Australia continue their dominance in the competition?
Live updates :IND vs AUS, Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal 2 Live Score and Updates
-
2:54 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
Can India do the unthinkable?
-
2:53 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
IND vs AUS, semifinal pitch report
Ian Bishop at the pitch report mentioned that there will be some lateral movement as the conditions might assist the swing bowlers early on. The pitch didn't have the sheen that the DY Patil Stadium surfaces sported, but there are runs to be had says Bishop.
-
2:43 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
Australia have their skipper returning apart from one more change
Playing XI: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
-
2:43 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
India make 3 changes for the semifinal
Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
-
2:42 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
IND vs AUS Toss - Australia win the toss
Australian skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first, following the example of what South Africa were able to set yesterday - putting runs on the board and letting the knockout pressure do the rest. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also wanted to bat first, but didn't mind bowling first as well, hoping to use the overcast conditions to the bowlers' advantage.
-
2:32 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
Then you have Australia, unbeaten for 16 matches!
Yes, you read that right! The last time Australia lost a game in the Women's World Cup was in the 2017 semi-final against India. Australia have won 15 games and had a washed-out game in the last 16 matches they have played in the World Cup. Can India do it again?
-
2:29 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
Can Shafali Verma prove to be the surprise X-factor?
Shafali Verma hasn't got the greatest of records against Australia, especially in the ODIs, but she has the X-factor of taking the game away from the opposition in a matter of a few overs. Can she and Smriti Mandhana replicate what the latter did with Pratika Rawal for India in the whole of 2025?
-
2:26 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
India will be without Pratika Rawal and sweat over Rich Ghosh's fitness
In the last game in Navi Mumbai, India didn't get a result against Bangladesh and ended up losing their opener, Pratika Rawal, for the rest of the competition. Rawal twisted her ankle and will not take any part in the rest of the competition. On the other hand, Richa Ghosh's fitness will also be a concern for India as the wicketkeeper batter although rested for the last game, had suffered an injury scare against New Zealand since it's been a week since, the Women in Blue will hope that she is fit and raring to go.
-
2:22 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
The head to head isn't the greatest but India has some history to bank on
India have won just three out of 14 matches against Australia in the Women's World Cup, while losing 11 of them, including an earlier one from this edition itself in Visakhapatnam. However, India have had a positive result in a similar setting - World Cup semifinal - against Australia eight years ago when Harmanpreet Kaur-named mayhem destroyed the seven-time champions. Can India take some inspiration from that?
-
2:16 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of the second semifinal of the Women's World Cup between India and Australia
It's India vs Australia, the fifth encounter between the two teams in the last month and a half and Australia have won three out of four. It hasn't been easy tournament for India, with close defeats, injury to one of the openers and inconsistent form of a few of the batters, but so has Australia, who are unbeaten, sure, but have had a far from perfect campaign and the Women in Blue will aim to launch a full blown attack on the Aussies to hopefully get a result in their favour.
Top News
-
Bihar Elections: PM Modi's fiery 'katta, kroorta, katuta, kushasan' jibe at RJD in Muzaffarpur
-
Trump announces slashing China tariffs by 10 per cent after 'amazing' meeting with Xi Jinping
-
Bihar Elections LIVE: Bihar now synonymous with paper leaks, alleges Rahul Gandhi in Nalanda
-
IND-W vs AUS-W, World Cup semifinal Live: Australia opt to bat first; Shafali returns for India