IND vs AUS: Why Ravi Ashwin should have played WTC Final? Ricky Ponting, Sanjay Manjrekar explain key reasons

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma's Indian Cricket team went with a four-one pace and spin option in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia. With The Oval pitch covered with grass and sky being overcast, the Indian captain opted to leave one of their crucial spin weapons - Ravi Ashwin out of the team and went with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spin all-rounder. Ashwin, who has been a gun bowler for India, was backed by many to play in the final along with Jadeja.

However, leaving him out has surprised former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Speaking on the exclusion of the off-spinner, Ponting highlighted that India will miss Ashwin in the test, especially against a heavy left-handed Australian batting order. "Now that they've won the toss and bowled, India want to do some damage with this new ball. Because as this game goes on, I think it will turn and they would've wanted Ashwin to spin this ball away from the Australian left-handers, and he's not there," Ponting said to Channel Seven.

Meanwhile, Manjrekar was left baffled on the selection call. "I am a little surprised that Ashwin hasn't been picked considering the amount of left-handers as well in the opposition. Ashwin for many reasons would have been a good selection, plus adds a bit of batting depth as well. And that Ashwin that we saw against New Zealand in that World Test Championship final and the Ashwin that we see today, there is a marked change in the way he bowls and this Ashwin you would think would have done well in these conditions," Manjrekar said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

