IND vs AUS: Why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing India vs Australia 2nd ODI? BCCI reveals reason

IND vs AUS: India are set to take on Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series in Indore on Sunday. The Indian team has been asked to bat first in the second ODI at the Holkar Cricket Stadium as Australia won the toss and opted to field. However, the Men in Blue will be missing their key pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the second ODI against Australia. BCCI confirmed on Sunday.

Why Jasprit Bumrah is not playing IND vs AUS 2nd ODI

The pacer has not travelled with the team for the second ODI in Indore and has gone on to visit his family. India have called in Mukesh Kumar as the replacement for Bumrah. The Indian Board made the announcement half an hour before the toss for the ODI game against the Aussies. "Mr Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team to Indore for the 2nd ODI against Australia. He has gone to visit his family and given a short break by the team management. Fast bowler Mukesh Kumar has joined the team as Bumrah's replacement for the 2nd ODI," BCCI wrote in the statement. However, he will be back for the third contest, BCCI confirmed. "Bumrah will join the team for the final ODI in Rajkot," the Board added.

India have brought in Prasidh Krishna in Bumrah's place, captain KL Rahul confirmed at the toss. "We would have fielded first as well considering the size of the ground. It's a good wicket, a good challenge to put runs on the board. We only have one change from the last game. Jasprit is rested, and Prasidh comes in. Good for all our batters to spend some time in the middle," Rahul said at toss.

Notably, Australia made three changes to their playing XI with captain Pat Cummins resting out. Steve Smith leads the team. The Aussies bring in Alex Carey, Josh Hazlewood and Spencer Johnson.

