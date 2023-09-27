IND vs AUS: Where to watch 3rd ODI for free, live telecast and streaming channels

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian team in Asia Cup final on Sep 17, 2023

India will target a whitewash when they take on Australia in the third ODI match at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, September 27. KL Rahul-led side secured the series with a 99-run win in the second game to seal the series and now are further boosted with the return of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

Both India and Australia are expected to field their strongest possible eleven for this last ODI match to final check their preparations for the ICC World Cup 2023. Both teams face each other in their opening match of the tournament at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on September 8.

The Men in Blue are set to rest their in-form opener Shubman Gill for the Rajkot game and in bowling, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are likely to come in place of Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna. Australia are also expected to include Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in their playing eleven to target a morale-boost win for the World Cup.

Where to Watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI Match in India?

Fans from India can enjoy the third and last ODI match between India and Australia on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1HD channels. Match will also be available for regional languages on Colors Tamil (Tamil), Colors Bangla Cinema (Bengali), Colors Kannada Cinema (Kannada), and Colors Cineplex Superhits (Hindi). For online, Indian fans watch the game free on the JioCinema app and also on their official website.

The match will start at 1:30 PM IST and will be played at Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IND vs AUS Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis (wk), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Spencer Johnson, Tanveer Sangha

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav

