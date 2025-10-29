IND vs AUS weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in ODI World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai? Rain played spoilsport in India's final ODI World Cup league game against Bangladesh in Navi Mumbai. Will it spoil the semi-final clash against Australia at the DY Patil Sports Academy? Check the weather report

India and Australia are set to face off in the second semi-final of the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. While Alyssa Healy’s side appears stronger on paper, knockout games have a way of defying expectations. India will be hoping for a repeat of their 2017 World Cup heroics, when they stunned Australia by 36 runs to book a place in the final. For the reigning champions, the focus will be on maintaining composure and executing their plans on October 30.

The two teams met earlier in the group stage in a thrilling, high-scoring contest that went down to the penultimate over. India posted an impressive 330, but Australia chased it down with remarkable poise to secure victory.

Ahead of the semi-final, India have been dealt a major setback with opener Pratika Rawal ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury. Shafali Verma has been drafted in as her replacement, but making her first appearance in such a crucial match will be a challenge. However, the 21-year-old carries valuable experience from three Women’s Premier League finals and must know to perform under pressure.

Australia, meanwhile, will be bolstered by the return of captain Alyssa Healy, who missed their last two games against England and New Zealand. She was in outstanding form earlier in the tournament, scoring a superb century against India, and her comeback strengthens the visitors’ batting lineup. Healy is expected to replace Georgia Voll at the top of the order.

Navi Mumbai weather report

The weather could play an unwelcome role in this highly anticipated clash. Forecasts indicate a 40 percent chance of rain on match day, particularly in the afternoon hours. While October 31 has been designated as the reserve day, conditions are not looking much better, as rain is expected to persist until around 5 PM, with another spell likely later in the evening.

According to ICC’s playing conditions, if weather interruptions prevent a result on the scheduled day, the match will resume from the same point on the reserve day. Efforts will first be made to complete the game on the original date with a reduced-overs format before resorting to the reserve day option. Notably, in case the match is called off due to rain both days, Australia will qualify for the final on November 2.