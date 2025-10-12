IND vs AUS weather report: Will rain affect the crucial Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam? India will be up against Australia in a crunch Women's World Cup 2025 match on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, which produced probably the best game of the tournament. India are coming into the game after a blip and will face the toughest challenge of the competition.

Visakhapatnam:

India will be up against Australia in a crucial Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. India lost their previous encounter against South Africa in the final stages of the clash, with the Proteas taking it deep and eventually prevailing in it. Australia have been unbeaten but still haven't looked the part as usual and the defending champions would be keen to stamp their authority against the home team and one of the contenders for the trophy in the top-of-the-table clash.

Inclement weather has been following India and several other teams during this World Cup. There have already been a couple of delayed matches, a shortened game and a washout and Visakhapatnam has been a bit wet for the past week. The forecast had improved through the day for the India-South Africa match to go through as a 100-over clash, albeit after a delay of an hour and the it doesn't look great for Sunday either.

According to Accuweather, it may be a case of another delayed start at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, similar to Thursday, with a 54 per cent probability of precipitation at 1 PM, two hours before the scheduled start time. The radar shows showers for a couple of hours; hence, it may spill into the toss time and the start of the game and a delayed start is highly possible on Sunday. The weather turns to just 'cloudy' for the next couple of hours before the rain returns at around 5 PM IST.

The forecast suggests that it might be a stop-start contest, before the forecast improves to just 'mostly clear' for the rest of the evening, post 6 PM IST. Hence, a result might eventually be achieved, but a shortened game is on the cards. Hopefully, by the afternoon, the forecast will further improve as it is a crunch game and a possible dress rehearsal for one of the knockout games between the two sides.

Australia have already had a game with no result against Sri Lanka and having lost a point, which they believe would have been theirs, and hence, will be hoping that somehow a result is arrived at.