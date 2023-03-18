IND vs AUS, Weather Report: 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam under rain threat; know details

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER ( EDITED BY INDIA TV ) IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Weather Report

India made a winning start to the three-match ODI series against Australia in Mumbai by claiming the game by five wickets. Come the 2nd ODI, they would want to gain an unassailable lead in the series, whereas Steve Smith's men would want to come hard at them.

Both teams, however, may find themselves in a fix, as the weather for the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam doesn't seem promising.

IND vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Weather Report

Heading towards March 19, the city is expected to witness a good amount of rain and thunderstorms, because of which the pitch will be undercover. On match day, the chances of rain will hover in the range of 31-51 per cent, and the weather as a whole will remain cloudy.

Some rain is expected around 5 PM, and that would mean a start-stop play.

*Information According To AccuWeather

Team News

Rohit Sharma will be back to lead the side in 2nd ODI, and Ishan Kishan will make way for him at the top of the order. Hardik Pandya will be back to being Rohit's deputy. No further changes are expected. Shardul Thakur might also make way for Washington Sundar if the pitch wears a dry look. But that isn't expected with all the rain around.

Full Squads

India's squad for ODI series: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia's squad for ODI series: Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

