IND vs AUS: Watch Australia's practice session video as they gear up for T20I series against India

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia is set to begin next week. The first match of the series will be played on Tuesday (September 20), for which both the teams have reached Mohali.

In a video shared by the Australian Cricket Board, the Australian team can be seen practicing in the nets on Saturday. In the video, senior players like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, and captain Aaron Finch can be seen. Apart from them, Tim David also came on the field and was seen hitting the nets.

In the video, Pat Cummins spoke about his practice session and expressed his happiness for the series to be held in India.

"We are here in Mohali, we just had our first training session as a team out there on the oval. Really good session, Great to see the new face, on his first ever Aussie tour - Tim David around. He hit a lot of long balls. I can't wait to see him in action," he said.

"Great to be back in India for the first time since COVID. Can't wait to see all the fans. They are always crazy over here. Hopefully some packed stadiums here, It's always a lot of fun. You feel like a billion people are watching, so I can't wait for it," he further added.

Tim David has joined the Australian team for the first time. This explosive all-rounder, who has played from Singapore, can get a chance to debut from Australia in the first match against India.

David has also been selected for Australia's T20 World Cup squad. He has been a part of many T20 leagues around the world and is known for his fiery batting. In the IPL too, he first made his debut for Royal Challengers Bangalore, after which Mumbai Indians picked in the mega auction.

Australia's three main players Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, and Mitchell Marsh have been ruled out due to injuries. Among them, two players Starc and Stoinis are the main all-rounders of the team.

Australia Full Squad:

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (VC), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Danielle Sams, Sean Abbott

Schedule for the three T20Is between India and Australia

20 September: 1st T20I in Mohali

23 September: 2nd T20I in Nagpur

25 September: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad

