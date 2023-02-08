IND vs AUS Test Series: Here is Ravichandran Ashwin's unbelievable Test record against Australia in India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin | File Photo

Heading towards the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Ravichandran Ashwin will be the guy for both India and Australia, albeit for very different reasons. For India, he will be the leader of the bowling attack and for the Aussies, well, a potential destroyer. Ashwin has time and again proved that he is a force to reckon with in India when it comes to Test matches.

Australia doesn't need to be told this though. They have witnessed it firsthand from 2013-2017. Ashwin's record in India is impeccable, but it is his record against Kangaroos in India that needs special mention. In 16 innings against Aussies at home, Ashwin has scalped 50 wickets at an economy of 2.48 and an average of 23.16. His best figures stand at 7/103.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Australia in India: A Glance

Innings: 16

16 Wickets: 50

50 Economy: 2.48

2.48 Average: 23.16

23.16 Best: 7/103

While, Steve Smith and company have been very vocal of the plans they have in store to counter Ashwin, it looks highly unlikley that will be able to ward of his threat. Why? Because these statements about having a plan have come in time and again whenever they have toured India. Recently, the Aussies have were seen practcing against Maheesh Pithiya, a Ashwin lookalike, to come to terms with Ashwin's action and potential variations.

What's Up In The Pace Department?

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj will take up the fast bowling responsibilities. Shami has played quite a few games vs Kangaroos and has had a reasonable amount of success against them. He has taken 31 wickets at an economy of 3.55, and has more often than not, delivered with the new as well as the old ball. Siraj doesn't have the same level of experience as Shami, having played 9 fewer innings than him. But, he too, has had a good time against Australia, picking up 13 wickets in 6 innings at an economy of 2.85.

The match starts at 9:30 AM IST on Feb. 9.

