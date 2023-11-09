IND vs AUS T20Is: India's upcoming series against Australia hit with change in venue | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS T20Is: Hardik Pandya and Indian Cricket team.

IND vs AUS T20Is: The Australian Cricket team is on a long trip to India. The Aussies are currently playing in the ODI World Cup 2023, where they have confirmed a place in the semifinals, courtesy of a superhuman knock from Glenn Maxwell. The Aussies played an ODI series in India in a dress rehearsal for the World Cup and will stay here for a T20I series post the big-ticket tournament. But there is reportedly a twist in the venue for the game.

India and Australia will be playing five T20Is in a series starting from November 23 and according to a report in Sportstar, the venue for the fifth T20I has been shifted from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru due to the police department's concern over providing security on election results day in Telangana. The fifth and final T20I of the series is set to be played on December 3, the same date when election results in the Telangana assembly will come. The voting is being held on November 30.

"The police department didn’t give us the requisite permission to host the match as on that day the counting will happen. It’s really unfortunate, but we can’t do much," a Hyderabad Cricket Association official said as quoted by Sportstar.

The official continued that the department asked for a change in the schedule but it could not materialise. We had multiple meetings with the BCCI and requested them for a change in schedule. "We could have hosted on December 4, but the board said that the tickets to Australia are already booked and they cannot reschedule the game. Australia will be taking a morning flight to New Delhi on December 4 and will then head to their country," it added.

India's T20I series against Australia will kickstart on November 23 in Vishakapatnam, while the second contest will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26. The third and fourth contests will be held in Guwahati and Nagpur on November 28 and December 1, respectively. India are yet to announce their squad for the series, while the Aussies have made Matthew Wade their captain for it.

Australia's T20I squad:

Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Latest Cricket News