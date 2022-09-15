IND vs AUS, T20I Series: Aussies brace themselves ahead of Virat Kohli challenge

Highlights Kohli has 71 international hundreds

Kohli averages 59.83 against Australia

India will play against Australia in 3 T20I matches which begins on September 20, 2022

IND vs AUS, T20I Series: Aaron Finch-led Australian team is all set to tour India for a three-match T20I series. Australia will play 8 matches in the lead-up to their World Cup campaign. The Aussies will play 3 T20I matches against India, followed by 2 T20I matches against West Indies and late 3 T20I matches against England. The defending champions have rested their major players such as Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis.

More than the injury issues, Australia will be wary of the challenge that Virat Kohli possesses. The former Indian skipper was in a bad patch for over 1000 days which recently concluded in India's Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan. Kohli amassed a stellar 122* in 61 deliveries. The modern-day legend looked at his absolute best as he hit 12 fours and 6 sixes. Kohli was striking at around 200 as he propelled India's score to 212 by the end of 50 overs. The Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart's return to form is certainly a piece of good news for the Indian team ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup, but before that India has to face Australia who are the defending champions. Here is how Virat fares against the dominant Aussies.

Staggering average

Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer against the Australian team in T20Is. With 718 runs from 19 T20Is at a stellar average of 59.83, Kohli will be the man to watch out for when India takes the field against the Aussies starting September 20, 2022. The former Indian captain strikes at 146.23 against the men in yellow. The tally also includes seven half-centuries, the most against Australia

Runs galore for Kohli against the Aussies

As far as bilateral series are concerned, Virat Kohli still is the leading run-scorer. India's number 3 has scored 598 runs from 16 bilateral T20Is.

Embracing the Australia challenge after 2020

Virat Kohli last played a T20I against Australia in December 2020. He had scored 85 off 61 balls in the third T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), but India failed to chase 187. Since November 25, 2018, Kohli has an average of 72.75 against Australia in T20Is. Virat's last five scores against Australia are 85, 40, 9, 72* and 24

The right-handed batter earlier held the record for smashing the most number of runs by an Indian in a three-match bilateral T20I series. Virat ended up scoring 199 runs (90*, 59*, and 50) from three matches back in 2016. His compatriot Shreyas Iyer later broke this record as he slammed 204 runs vs Sri Lanka.

