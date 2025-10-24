IND vs AUS Sydney weather report: Will rain spoil the third ODI between India and Australia? With India set to take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series, let us have a look at the weather report for Sydney ahead of the third game between the two sides. Where the Aussies hope for a clean sweep, India will be in the hunt for a consolation win.

Sydney:

India and Australia are all set to take on each other in the third and final ODI of the ongoing series. The two sides lock horns at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25, and where India will hope for a consolation win, Australia will be looking to clean sweep the Men in Blue.

It is worth noting that Australia has never clean-swept the Indian team in a three-game ODI series at home or away, and the side could be looking to make history as they take on the Men in Blue with a 2-0 advantage ahead of the third clash.

As for India, the side has been subpar throughout the series. The team succumbed to a 7-wicket victory in the first ODI of the series, with severe gaps in their batting attack. In the second ODI, despite some hopeful performances, the visitors were once again unable to cross the line and level the series.

Sydney Cricket Ground weather report

In brilliant news for the fans, clear skies are expected for the game between India and Australia. There is no forecast for rain in the clash, and the temperature is expected to be around 16 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius. Furthermore, the humidity is expected to be 56-69 per cent.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey (wk), Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe (wk), Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

