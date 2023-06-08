IND vs AUS: Steve Smith levels Rohit Sharma's feat with a stunning ton in WTC Final

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Steve Smith

Australia have continued to plunder runs on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India at The Oval. Travis Head was the man for them taking the aggressive route with the bat and slamming a stunning century on the opening day. Steve Smith also batted well scoring 95 runs by the end of day's play. The former Australia skipper started the second day with a couple of brilliant boundaries to bring up his 31st Test ton.

It took only two balls for him to reach triple figures. It was his 43rd century in international cricket as well having already scored 12 in the ODIs. He has now equalled Rohit Sharma in terms of tons at the international level and now has joint third-most centuries among active players.

Virat Kohli is at the top in this aspect with 75 tons to his name while Joe Root and David Warner have joint second most tons at the highest level. Both have scored 45 centuries in their international career so far.

As far as the ongoing WTC Final is concerned, Australia have continued to score runs at will with Steve Smith holding key yet again. Travis Head completed his 150, for the fourth time in his career but Mohammed Siraj got the better of him on 163. Cameron Green also got out soon for a low score off Mohammed Shami. India have a good chance now to make more inroads and restrict Australia to a manageable total.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

