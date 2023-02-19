IND vs AUS | Shell shocked and angry, Australian legends blast team after embarrassing loss in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former Australian players blast team for loss in Delhi

IND vs AUS | The Australian Cricket Team on Sunday suffered an embarrassing loss to India in the second Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Despite being in the hunt to win the match after Day 2, Pat Cummins' men surrendered on the third day and lost 9 wickets for 52 runs to get bowled out for 113. Indian batters came to the party and chased the 115-run total with 6 wickets in hand. Notably, after the loss, the Aussies are receiving criticism.

Australian Legends Allan Border and Matthew Hayden blasted on the Aussie team and were left shell-shocked with what happened on Day 3. Speaking about the loss, Border said, "I'm disappointed, I'm shell-shocked, I'm angry about the way we went about our work today."

The Australian players panicked and tried to counterattack the Indians with sweep and reverse sweep strokes. However, the idea failed and six batters went back on those aggressive shots. "It was panicky, frenetic batting. No one tried to get in there and stem the flow with some good defensive cricket. They were just getting out playing sweep shots, reverse sweeps to just about every ball. You just can't get away with that on this sort of track. You've got to have a method where you play within your limitations. You're not playing on a flat belter where you can expand your game," he added.

'Disaster for Australia'

Meanwhile, former Aussie batter Matthew Hayden called the loss disaster for Australia. "I can't believe what I've just witnessed, they're world-class players, and they've got everything to win in this session, and everything to lose," Hayden said during commentary on Fox Cricket. "They did it so well last (night) in those few overs, strong scoring rate, good defence, proactive batting, but what we've seen here is a disaster for Australia. It's a disaster because they've gone way over the edge in terms of their aggressive play," he added.

Hayden was also left furious over Cummins, who played an aggressive sweep to get out on the first ball. Meanwhile, Mike Hussey said that Australia were in front in the match at the start of Day 3 as they had a 62-run lead with 9 wickets in hand. "They will be bitterly disappointed. Coming into today, they were in front of this Test match - nine wickets in hand with a 60-odd run lead. Unfortunately they just gave it away," he said.

