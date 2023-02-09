IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja states Nagpur pitch not rank turner; Aussies got 'tricked' by surface

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India face Australia in first Test in Nagpur

IND vs AUS: India and Australia began the first day of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on two contrasting sides. While the Aussies were 'tricked' by the surface, the Indians managed to score runs without losing many of the wickets. India's star with the ball, Ravindra Jadeja took a five-wicket haul, whereas Rohit Sharma's fifty was a highlight in India's batting on Day 1. Meanwhile, Jadeja has opened up on his performance and also the pitch, which was said to be a 'rank turner.'

"This wasn't a rank-turner. Compared to other pitches, it was slow and had a low bounce. I felt defending wasn't very difficult today but as the game progresses, it (defending) will become increasingly difficult. But that's the nature of Test cricket," Jadeja said at the end of the day's play.

Jadeja played mind games

Meanwhile, Jadeja stated that he played with the batters' minds. "I used the crease as not every delivery was turning. And, as I said, the bounce was low, so trying (I tried) to create doubts in the minds of the batters," he explained. "I was going wide off the crease and coming close to the stumps and some deliveries if they stepped out and it turned, there would always be a chance. Luckily, he (Marnus Labuschagne) stepped out (and) that one (delivery) turned after pitching. And for (Steve) Smith, the ball went straight from that same spot from where I delivered the earlier (Marnus) delivery,"

Handscomb admits Aussies tricked by surface

Meanwhile, Australia's batter Peter Handscomb stated that his team was tricked by the surface. It definitely wasn’t easy out there. It’s tough because when the pitch is playing tricks that starts to play with your mind a little bit as well," Handscomb said at the press conference after the opening day's play. “The ball that doesn’t do as much you expect to do a little bit more and that’s where you can come undone with the ball that goes straight on, rather than the big turners we saw out there as well.

Latest Cricket News