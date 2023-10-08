Sunday, October 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja rips apart Australia in middle overs | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja rips apart Australia in middle overs | WATCH

After opting to bat first, Australia have lost wickets at regular intervals with Ravindra Jadeja being chief tormentor. The pitch has started to turn quite a bit and the over-cautious batters have found it tough to score runs especially in the middle overs.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2023 16:58 IST
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023, Ravindra Jadeja
Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja

Team India locked horns against Australia in its opening game of the World Cup 2023 on Sunday (October 8). After opting to bat first, the men in yellow lost Mitchell Marsh early but then the duo David Warner and Steve Smith stitched a vital partnership of 69 runs for the second wicket.

Just when they started to look dangerous, India's spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took control of the proceedings. Jadeja especially threatened most of the times with his tight line and reaped rewards eventually. While it was Kuldeep Yadav who dismissed Warner and broke the partnership, the left-arm spin of Jadeja stunned the Aussie middle-order to leave them struggling at 119/5 from being 110/2 at one stage.

His delivery to castle Smith was a ripper as the ball landed on the leg-stump and beat the batter's defence to hit the top of off-stump. Only the second time that Jadeja has managed to dismiss the former Australia captain but the brerakthrough came at the perfect time for India.

Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey in the same over with the former looking to slogsweep and edging the ball to KL Rahul who took a brilliant catch. On the other hand, Carey completely missed an incoming delivery to get pinned in front of the stumps to bag a second-ball duck.

Watch video:

Related Stories
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli grabs sharp diving catch as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mitchell Marsh | WATCH

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli grabs sharp diving catch as Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mitchell Marsh | WATCH

IND vs AUS: David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers massive record in World Cup history

IND vs AUS: David Warner breaks Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers massive record in World Cup history

'Crowds are looking very poor at World Cup': Ex-England skipper lashes out on audience attendance

'Crowds are looking very poor at World Cup': Ex-England skipper lashes out on audience attendance

Playing XIs:

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News