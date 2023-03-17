IND vs AUS: Ravindra Jadeja plucks a stunning catch to send back Marnus Labuschagne

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/STAR SPORTS Ravindra Jadeja

India and Australia are currently involved in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Wankhede Stadium. After opting to bowl first, the hosts struck early with Mohammed Siraj dismissing Travis Head in the second over of the innings. However, Mitchell Marsh played a brilliant knock of 81 runs off just 65 deliveries. But just when it seemed that he will smash a ton, Jadeja struck to remove. The all-rounder was once again in action in a couple of overs when he took a stunning catch while fielding at the short third man to send back Marnus Labuschagne.

Australia's number four batter was looking to consolidate the innings after Marsh got out. But in the 23rd over of the innings, when Kuldeep Yadav was bowling, Labuschagne looked to play a cut shot against a short of a length delivery. The batter could only manage a thick edge. The real action was yet to unfold as Jadeja leapt to his left to pluck a blinder and send back Labuschagne who was batting decently on 15. It was a huge blow for the visitors as they were left reeling at 139/4.

Meanwhile, Australia have lost half of their side with Josh Inglis also going back to the pavillion. Mohammed Shami dismissed him for 26 runs and now the onus will be on Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green to stabilise the innings. With Marcus Stoinis yet to come, Australia can still post a fighting total on the board.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed ShamI

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

