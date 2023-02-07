IND vs AUS: Ravi Shastri minces no words, issues stern warning to Australia regarding veteran batter | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli and Shardul Thakur caught sharing a light moment.

Virat Kohli's record against Australia is something that needs no introduction. There is something magical about this rivalry that goes just beyond your normal cricket, and come the 1st Test at Nagpur, Kohli will be the guy for both India and Australia, but for completely different reasons.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri, in conversation with Star Sports, spoke about how Virat Kohli can eventually turn out to be the horn in flesh for Aussies.

"Virat Kohli's record against Australia would spur him on. He would be charged up and want to start well. You should look at his first two innings. If he gets off to a start, he would be a thorn in flesh for Aussies. They would for sure won't want that to happen. Kohli has an average of just under 50 against Australia. Amazing record, that should really get him going," said Ravi Shastri.

It is worth noting Virat Kohli, after struggling for a period of around 3 years, has finally looked like his best self. He notched up three quick centuries, and this Test series can prove to be just the right kind of motivation for Virat to turn it on in the longest format of the game.

Virat Kohli's Test Record vs Australia

Kohli has always been at his best against the Aussies. In 36 innings played against the kangaroos, Virat has accumulated 1682 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 52. He also has seven centuries and five fifties against his name.

Innings: 36

Runs: 1682

Average: 48

Strike Rate: 52

50s: 5

100s: 7

Best: 169

Border Gavskar Trophy - Every Major Record

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 3262

Ricky Ponting: 2555

VVS Laxman: 2434

Highest Scores

Michael Clarke: 329*

VVS Laxman: 281

Ricky Ponting: 257

Most 100s

Sachin Tendulkar: 9

Steve Smith: 9

Ricky Ponting: 8

Most 50s

Sachin Tendulkar: 25

Ricky Ponting: 20

VVS Laxman: 18

The first match of the series is scheduled to be held on Feb. 9.

