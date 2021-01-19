IND vs AUS | PM Narendra Modi congratulates Team India for 'remarkable' series win against Australia

Image Source : GETTY/TWITTER- @BJP4INDIA Many former players including regular India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the team for clinching the Border-Gavaskar series.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the Indian team's historic Test series victory in Australia, saying the entire nation is overjoyed at the success of Ajinkya Rahane-led side who showed remarkable energy and passion throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India won the four-match series 2-1 after they registered a thumping three-wicket win in the final Test in Brisbane.

Shubman Gill (91), Rishabh Pant (89*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (56) all played brilliant innings as India chased down the mammoth 328-run target on the final day of the Test match, thus breaching Australia's fortress at The Gabba.

"We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian cricket team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours," Modi said in a tweet.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

India had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

Many former players including regular India skipper Virat Kohli congratulated the team for clinching the Border-Gavaskar series.

"WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers."

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar also showered praise on the injury-ravaged India's show against Australia.

"EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO. Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins! Congrats India," said Tendulkar.

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

(With IANS Inputs)